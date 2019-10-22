Art comes to life after dark

Life will imitate art in the upcoming costume gala fundraiser presented by the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands.

‘A Night at the Museum’ encourages guests to dress up as their favourite artist. With an eye on the classics such as ‘The Mona Lisa’ by Leonardo da Vinci, Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Self Portrait’ and Johannes Vermeer’s ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’, guests are encouraged to be imaginative in their dress.

“The annual gala is one of the most anticipated events which has become a highlight of the Gallery’s year, both for our team and our guests,” Meegan Ebanks, head of business and facilities, said in a media release. “We work diligently to create new experiences and opportunities that keep our audience excited in an effort to ensure our community remains engaged with the gallery for years to come.”

The gala is set for Friday, 29 Nov., from 6:30pm-1am. The evening includes elegant dining, live entertainment, a live auction and dancing under the stars until the early hours, said the release.

Get inspired on Pinterest

Get into character by visiting the National Gallery’s curated Pinterest page for inspirational ideas.

https://www.pinterest.com/natgalcayman/night-at-the-museum-ngci-gala-2019/

Ticket details:

Admission to ‘A Night at the Museum’ is $225 per person or $2,025 for a group of 10. For tickets or more information call the National Gallery at 945-8111 or email [email protected].

A night with a purpose

The National Gallery’s ‘A Night at the Museum’ gala not only serves to inspire and celebrate the appreciation of art but also to raise essential funds to ensure its facilities remain admission-free and accessible for all. This includes the gallery’s offerings of more than 40 educational classes, lectures and events that engage students from ages 3 to 103.

Volunteers wanted

The National Gallery is seeking volunteers to assist with the gala. A mandatory training session takes place on 21 Nov. at the gallery from 5-7pm. To sign up, call 945-8111 or email [email protected].