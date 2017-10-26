Concerts in South Florida this month

Lots of familiar names are taking to the stage in the next month. My eye immediately landed upon John Cleese, who is presently making the rounds of North America with his beloved “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” The evening consists of a screening of the film, followed by a Q&A with Cleese.

If a different kind of comedy is your style, you might want to take in a Tracy Morgan show. The Saturday Night Live alumnus will be performing at Hard Rock Live on Nov. 4.

When it comes to music, South Florida has got it all going on this month. It starts off with Kings of Leon, and takes you on a journey through classics like Neil Sedaka and Kool and the Gang all the way to the lovely Lady Gaga on her Joanne World Tour.

Roger Daltrey is in town and so is that flute-playin’ lead man, Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull. Take in the music of Ringo Starr and his band, listen to the cool grooves of Santana or go really retro at the ‘80s and ‘90s concerts featuring hitmakers from yesteryear.

You can find tickets for all these concerts on ticketmaster.com and remember that dates can change so check listings.

Kings of Leon

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

Oct. 27

7 p.m.

Neil Sedaka

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Coconut Creek, FL

Oct. 27

8 p.m.

Kool and the Gang

James L Knight Center

Miami, FL

Oct. 28

8 p.m.

Santana

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

Oct. 28

8 p.m.

Roger Daltrey

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

Nov. 1

8 p.m.

Andre Rieu

BB&T Center

Sunrise, FL

Nov. 3

8 p.m.

John Cleese & ‘The Holy Grail’

Au-Rene Theater

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Nov. 3

8 p.m.

Steel Panther

Culture Room

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Nov. 3

8 p.m.

ROCKFEST ‘80S

C B Smith Park

Pembroke Pines, FL

Nov. 4

Noon

Tracy Morgan

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

Nov. 4

8 p.m.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

American Airlines Arena

Miami, FL

Nov. 4

8 p.m.

ROCKFEST ‘80S

C B Smith Park

Pembroke Pines, FL

Nov. 5

Noon

Iron and Wine

Culture Room

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Nov. 6

7:30 p.m.

Ringo Starr and band

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Nov. 7 and 8

8 p.m.

Shaggy

Revolution Live

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Nov. 9

7:30 p.m.

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson

Mizner Park Amphitheater

Boca Raton, FL

Nov. 10

7 p.m.

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL

Nov. 117:30 p.m.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

Nov. 11

8 p.m.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Pompano Beach, FL

Nov. 12

7 p.m.

Celtic Thunder 2017 Symphony Tour

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FL

Nov. 14

7:30 p.m.

Totally 90’s Tour

Watsco Center

Coral Gables, FL

Nov. 17

7:30 p.m.

Marc Anthony

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL

Nov. 17 and 18

8 p.m.

The Original Wailers

Culture Room

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Nov. 22

7:30 p.m.

Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL

Nov. 30

7:30 p.m.

The Mavericks

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Dec. 1

8 p.m.