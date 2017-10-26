Concerts in South Florida this month

Lots of familiar names are taking to the stage in the next month. My eye immediately landed upon John Cleese, who is presently making the rounds of North America with his beloved “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” The evening consists of a screening of the film, followed by a Q&A with Cleese.
If a different kind of comedy is your style, you might want to take in a Tracy Morgan show. The Saturday Night Live alumnus will be performing at Hard Rock Live on Nov. 4.
When it comes to music, South Florida has got it all going on this month. It starts off with Kings of Leon, and takes you on a journey through classics like Neil Sedaka and Kool and the Gang all the way to the lovely Lady Gaga on her Joanne World Tour.
Roger Daltrey is in town and so is that flute-playin’ lead man, Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull. Take in the music of Ringo Starr and his band, listen to the cool grooves of Santana or go really retro at the ‘80s and ‘90s concerts featuring hitmakers from yesteryear.
You can find tickets for all these concerts on ticketmaster.com and remember that dates can change so check listings.
Kings of Leon
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Oct. 27
7 p.m.
Neil Sedaka
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Coconut Creek, FL
Oct. 27
8 p.m.
Kool and the Gang
James L Knight Center
Miami, FL
Oct. 28
8 p.m.
Santana
Hard Rock Live
Hollywood, FL
Oct. 28
8 p.m.
Roger Daltrey
Hard Rock Live
Hollywood, FL
Nov. 1
8 p.m.
Andre Rieu
BB&T Center
Sunrise, FL
Nov. 3
8 p.m.
John Cleese & ‘The Holy Grail’
Au-Rene Theater
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Nov. 3
8 p.m.
Steel Panther
Culture Room
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Nov. 3
8 p.m.
ROCKFEST ‘80S
C B Smith Park
Pembroke Pines, FL
Nov. 4
Noon
Tracy Morgan
Hard Rock Live
Hollywood, FL
Nov. 4
8 p.m.
iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina
American Airlines Arena
Miami, FL
Nov. 4
8 p.m.
ROCKFEST ‘80S
C B Smith Park
Pembroke Pines, FL
Nov. 5
Noon
Iron and Wine
Culture Room
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Nov. 6
7:30 p.m.
Ringo Starr and band
Parker Playhouse
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Nov. 7 and 8
8 p.m.
Shaggy
Revolution Live
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Nov. 9
7:30 p.m.
Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson
Mizner Park Amphitheater
Boca Raton, FL
Nov. 10
7 p.m.
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
AmericanAirlines Arena
Miami, FL
Nov. 117:30 p.m.
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
Hard Rock Live
Hollywood, FL
Nov. 11
8 p.m.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach, FL
Nov. 12
7 p.m.
Celtic Thunder 2017 Symphony Tour
The Fillmore Miami Beach
Miami Beach, FL
Nov. 14
7:30 p.m.
Totally 90’s Tour
Watsco Center
Coral Gables, FL
Nov. 17
7:30 p.m.
Marc Anthony
AmericanAirlines Arena
Miami, FL
Nov. 17 and 18
8 p.m.
The Original Wailers
Culture Room
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Nov. 22
7:30 p.m.
Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour
AmericanAirlines Arena
Miami, FL
Nov. 30
7:30 p.m.
The Mavericks
Parker Playhouse
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Dec. 1
8 p.m.