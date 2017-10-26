Although Halloween is officially recognized on the date of Oct. 31 every year, most parties and celebrations are usually scheduled on the closest weekend so ghouls and ghosts can recuperate before Monday rolls around – the scariest day of the week.

There are many Halloween events happening this weekend for kids and adults, so take a look and decide which one suits you best!

Hemingways

Hemingways is holding two parties this year – one on Friday and one on Tuesday. First, it’s Haunted Hemingways’ Howl-O-Ween Party on Friday, starting at 9 p.m. There are cash prizes for the best costumes and drink specials all night. Stoli and Flor de Caña drinks are $5, Jager bombs are $4 and Jager shots are $3. Music provided by DJ Mat Banx.

On Tuesday, it’s Night of the Hemingways’ Spirits, starting at 8 p.m. Again, there are cash prizes for the best costumes and the same amazing drink specials as Friday night. This is a great party for those in the hospitality industry who might not have had the chance to show (and shake) their spirit on Friday.

Free entry on both nights

Royal Palms

If you fancy spending Halloween night at the island’s biggest beachfront party this year, head to Royal Palms for its annual Halloween Party, courtesy of Bacardi, also on Friday. This year, the theme is Haunted Mansion so be prepared for a hair-raising hell of a night. DJ Lin will be playing island jams and party anthems on the beach deck and DJ Jonesian will be mixing EDM tunes at the pool bar, so no excuse not to let loose and cut a rug on the dance floor.

The bar will be serving up some deliciously gruesome Halloween-themed cocktails with all sorts of creepy surprises in store. Think witches brew, a black bat and Frankenstein blood.

There will be a costume contest with prizes for the best couple costume. Any costume duo can enter to win prizes, with previous years’ prizes including staycations, flights and bottles of liquor. The party kicks off at 9 p.m.

Free entry

Margaritaville downtown

Club Ville becomes Scary Ville and Haunted Ville on Friday with a Halloween Happy Hour from 5–10 p.m. followed by Haunted Ville from 10 p.m.–4 a.m. There’s no cover for the Happy Hour, where all vampires and werewolves can enjoy 50 percent off all drinks and select appetizers. The whole venue will be dressed up for the night and anyone who’s forgotten their mask might just be able to score one at the door.

Visiting DJ Bengal from Jamaica, along with local talents DJ Von and DJ Neko will get the party going for Happy Hour, followed by DJ Chromatic from Jamaica and our own DJ Selecta Renegade taking things to the next level for Haunted Ville. Drink and bottle pricing will be scarily affordable all night and there are prizes for best male and female costumes.

Ladies get free entrance to Haunted Ville until midnight; $10 after midnight. Men are $15.

Unmasked at Abacus

This is a party with a purpose. For every ticket sold, $10 will be donated to the Junior Rugby program at the Cayman Rugby Football Club. Come out to play on Nov. 3 (postponed from Friday) at an all-inclusive experience hosted by BOB FM, Abacus, Audi Cayman and Arch Automotive. Abacus transforms into a sultry playground of cocktails and costumes, with celebrity DJ Craig from One World setting the mood for a night of seductive fun. Indulge in culinary creations from Chef Will of Abacus and come dressed to impress to win a chilled 3 liter bottle of Veuve Clicquot for you and your friends to enjoy on the night. Slow Mo booth and on site photographer from Picture This is the icing on the cake for this adults-only masquerade soiree. From 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

Tickets are $90 each and available to buy online at

tickets.frsolutions.ky/event/Diablo.

EPIC Day @ The Strand

Prepare to be petrified! EPIC Day entertainment is back this Halloween with an even bigger and better bash. Taking place at The Strand Entertainment Complex on Friday, there will be five parties making up one monster event with each venue taking on a ghoulish guise.

Each party has its own terrifying theme with live music from Mackenzie Brown-Kambeitz, Fetching Vibes and The Coffin Chasers at Witches Mist; Glenroy, Mat Banx and Mix Master DJ will be in the Creepy Car Park with the Top 40 and Snarfbeatz will be spinning the house tunes at Abandoned.

DJ RKM will be throwing it back to the classics in Carnevil and DVJ Carter will be blasting soca all night at Kuboh. So, if you have a diverse group of friends with varied tastes in music there is sure to be something for everyone at this frightfully fun party.

Thankfully it is scheduled for a Friday night, which gives all ghouls and ghosts two days to recover from the most terrifying thing of all: the hangover. Gates open at 8 p.m.

Early bird tickets are $20, or are $25 at the gate. Each ticket gets you into all five events. Tickets are available from the Epic Day office at The Strand, all BlackBeard’s and Big Daddy’s stores or on the Connected Castaway APP.

Wizarding World

Halloween has always been a time for celebration at Camana Bay, with little ones being thrilled by the eerie happenings at the Town Centre’s annual Halloween event: Spooktacular.

This year, as Camana Bay celebrates its 10th anniversary, it also celebrates another milestone: the 20th anniversary of the global phenomenon that is the Harry Potter series. It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since author J.K. Rowling first introduced the world to the magic of Hogwarts, isn’t it? To mark the occasion, Camana Bay is bringing a wizarding world to life! Step into the wizard’s world of Spooktacular at Camana Bay and enjoy a special full week of festivities to mark these significant anniversaries.

The main Spooktacular

Guests of all ages are invited to come on out on Saturday for the main event, Spooktacular, when the courtyards throughout the Town Centre will be transformed into a young wizard’s dream.

Look for the potions lab, many magical games and have your wand at the ready to deal with the unexpected! Know your spells!

Enjoy creepy crafts on the lawn in front of KARoo and join in a game on the pitch on the Crescent. Tweens and teens can get their moves on with the Wii Just Dance-Off, before settling down at sunset to take in the film that started it all: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001, PG). Reacquaint yourself with all the characters from the books and boggle at how young the actors were at the start of their journey. Other areas of the Town Centre will be themed as well, including the two ends of the Paseo transforming into wizardly alleys and witches’ walkways.

Activities

Enjoy in-store Story Times with a wizard theme in Books & Books on Saturday and at Regal Cinemas with Camana Bay’s Story Time on Tuesday.

Take in Moonlight & Movies screenings on the Crescent from Saturday thru Tuesday at 7 p.m. Grab a bag of complimentary popcorn, get comfortable and be transported by the spooky stories shown on the giant blow-up movie screen.

Books & Books will offer a special discount of 10 percent off Harry Potter books, and you can hang out in the shop for a bit to find the Golden Snitch and color in some coloring sheets featuring your favorite Harry Potter characters.

While you’re at Camana Bay, pick up a copy of the Camana ‘Boo’ Times for a spooky spin on the Daily Prophet.