MOvember, the month formerly known as November, is the annual, month-long charity event where guys grow a moustache to help raise awareness and money for men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health.

Men are often reluctant to confront their health issues and MOvember aims to reverse this way of thinking by putting a fun twist on a serious issue. Using the moustache as a catalyst, they want to give men the opportunity and confidence to talk about their health more openly.

The first MOvember event in Cayman was back in 2005 when 25 MO-bros signed up. That number has increased year after year, with hundreds now looking for the excuse to grow lush facial hair.

Every MO-bro gets cash for their ‘tash by getting sponsorship from family and friends, so what are you waiting for?

There are numerous events across the month including:

MOpening Night

Nov. 1

6-10 p.m.

Head to The King’s Head pub in Camana Bay to register for MOvember. Win prizes by participating in men’s den games such as corn hole, darts, Wii Golf, giant Jenga and more. For a small donation, take a seat in the Man Cave shaving station for those looking to start their MOvember fundraising efforts and enjoy specials all night long.

MO Info Night

Nov. 16

7-9 p.m.

In conjunction with Lions International and the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, men can get all the health information they need from Health Professionals. They can even get tested for free.

MOpen Golf Championship

Nov. 24

12:30 p.m.

One of the most prestigious events on the golfing calendar, the tournament takes the four-ball scramble format with a shotgun start. Other competitions include a putting competition, closest to the pin, longest drive and hole-in-one. Tournament Director Dave O’Driscoll says, “The MOpen is a great experience for participants and a must on the corporate event calendar. Whether you’re a golf lover or you just want to spend a fun day while helping a worthy cause, the MOpen Championship is for you.”

Those interested in attending or sponsoring the MOpen can get in touch with the organizing committee at [email protected]

Closing Ceremony

Dec. 1

7-11:30 p.m.

MO-bros head to Calico Jack’s to compete in various categories and find out who wins the Golden Comb as Man of MOvember 2017.

See the website at www.movember.ky for more details.