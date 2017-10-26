The Cayman Islands is planning to send a team of performers to the World Championships of Performing Arts in July next year. Video auditions were only accepted until Sept. 30, but there is a last chance for those who want to audition to do so in person.

Live auditions will be held at the Harquail Studio Theatre on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone interested is encouraged to register in advance by the end of Friday, as pre-registered talent will be allowed to audition first on the day.

National director for the Cayman team, Antonio Dennis, has been impressed with what he has seen so far, and is looking forward to seeing the live auditions.

“I am very intrigued by the level of talent I am seeing on the island,” Dennis says, “and I look forward to helping Caymanian talent be discovered on the world stage, and possibly help international careers and dreams be launched.”

Live audition requirements

Models

Female models ages 16 and over should bring a pair of heels and a swimsuit. Male models ages 16 and over must wear a pair of jeans. Male and female models under 16 should bring a fun, casual outfit.

Vocalists

Bring your backing track on a CD and flash drive in case there is an issue with the CD.

Prepare more than one song, in contrasting styles, to showcase your versatility (e.g., a country and a Broadway song).

Actors

Prepare a monologue in one or more of the following genres: classical, contemporary, comical, dramatic, acting for television. Pieces should be in standard English.

Dancers

Bring your music on a CD and flash drive in case there is an issue with the CD.

Prepare at least two pieces from different genres to show versatility.

Instrumentalists

Bring all cords, extensions, connections and instrument pieces to the audition. Power will be supplied if needed.

Prepare at least two pieces.

Variety acts

Bring all props and assistants with you and if using music, bring it on a CD and flash drive as a backup.

Notifications

All participants will be notified by email within two days after auditions as to whether or not they have made the team. The audition will be judged by the National Director Antonio Dennis.

To register online, go to www.surveyrock.com/ts/VEQ66F. For more information, call Antonio Dennis at 328-2161.