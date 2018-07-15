Cayman shines in international performing arts championships

In its first appearance in the World Championships of Performing Arts, the Cayman Islands topped competition.

Actor Rita Estevanovich was named the Senior Grand Champion Performer of the World on Sunday, at the end of an event in Long Beach, California, where 70 countries were represented by performers in music, dance, acting and modeling. Ms. Estevanovich was also named the senior champion in the acting category.

The program offers scholarships to various art schools as prizes to competitors.

In her one-minute monologue in the championships, Ms. Estevanovich used a series of clothing props to shift into a number of different characters.

She is the second performer that coach Antonio Dennis, who led a seven-member Cayman Island contingent at the competition, has shepherded to victory in the event. In 2015 he coached a Jamaican team and watched Francois Medley take the top prize.

Mr. Dennis, who is based in Jamaica, says he decided to put a team together after working as entertainment coordinator at the Wyndham Reef Resort and being impressed by the talent he was seeing on the island.

Jaedyn Hanna also made it to the final round in the R&B vocal category. Semifinalists were vocalists Tia McPherson, Melody Allenger and Ericka Assai.