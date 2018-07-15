The Water Authority has raised rates for water, sewerage and septage services for the first time since 2013.

The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has also approved the Caribbean Utilities Company’s application to raise its base rates by 1.8 percent, which will result in a slight increase in energy charges per kilowatt hour.

According to the Water Authority, all base rates will increase by 2.56 percent effective July 1. For residential piped water customers on Grand Cayman, their rates will increase by 11 cents per cubic meter for the first 12 cubic meters, and 14 cents per cubic meter thereafter.

For piped water customers on Cayman Brac, their rates will increase by 15 cents per cubic meter. Trucked water customers will see their rates increase by 19 cents per cubic meter.

According to the minutes from the Water Authority’s April board meeting, the authority was hesitant to raise rates because a new methodology that could further increase rates is expected to be introduced soon by the newly formed OfReg, which oversees the economic regulation of the water and wastewater sector.

However, board members “discussed the options and decided to proceed with the rate adjustment effective 01 July 2018 as it is now almost 6 years since the Authority’s rates were adjusted,” the board meeting minutes state. “Members were concerned that further delays in adjusting rates would result in a higher percentage adjustment being required in the future.”

To view the full range of adjustments to service charges, go to www.waterauthority.ky/customer-connect-rates.