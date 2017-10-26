Sameena’s Beauty Salon, located in the Coe Centre at 80 North Church Street, is known for its quality, nicely priced treatments. It is a full-service salon that includes a range of beauty services such as manicures, pedicures, massages and facials.

This Sunday, customers can get an even better deal than usual, and it’s all in the name of charity.

From 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sameena’s has a special menu available with nothing over $40. Starting with massages and reflexology at $1 a minute, it also offers express manicures and pedicures ($15 and $25, respectively), nail polish changes, threading, henna tattoos, paraffin wax treatments and mini-facials.

The money raised from this day of beauty will be donated to the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens for Breast Cancer Month, so the public is encouraged to stop by Sameena’s, enjoy some pampering and support a great cause.

Call 949-4052 for more information.