Performers in the Cayman Islands should take note. Auditions are now open for the World Championships of Performing Arts, otherwise known as WCOPA, to be held in Los Angeles in July 2018.

A local contingent is currently being organized, including models, actors, singers, dancers, instrumentalists and variety performers. The competition is designed to provide an invaluable experience and exposure for artists around the world.

Auditions

There are two different ways to audition for a place on the Cayman Islands team: Interested parties can either send in a video – an option available until Sept. 30 – or attend the live auditions in October. Ages 5 and up are welcome, as well as amateurs and professionals. Contestants from more than 60 countries head to Los Angeles each year to compete for gold in various disciplines which include solo and group performances.

National director Antonio Sebato Dennis, originally from Jamaica, is well familiar with the World Championships of Performing Arts. He has attended several times in the past, and feels it is a great stepping stone for anyone wanting to pursue entertainment as a career.

“I would encourage anyone who is interested in the Arts to audition for this competition,” Dennis says. “You will learn a lot, get advice from seasoned professionals, and have the chance to perform on a world stage in front of talent scouts.”

World Championships of Performing Arts

Griff O’Neil, CEO of the championships, states: “Sports has its Olympics and now the Performing Arts has its World Championships. This is the only official international competition program for seasoned and up-and-coming performers and entertainers annually held in or around Hollywood, the entertainment capital of the world. Countries are represented by delegations similar to the Olympics. It is a rare opportunity for a privileged few.”

Prizes and scholarships

The grand prize at the World Championships of Performing Arts is the gold. However, besides awarding gold, silver and bronze medals, Olympic-style awards are presented to overall and grand champion winners in various categories of competition, along with US$30,000 in scholarships to the famed Millennium Dance Complex; US$200,000 in scholarships from the New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts School For Film and Television; and US$150,000 in scholarships from the esteemed New York Film Academy. These awards culminate with the coveted Junior and Senior “Grand Champion Performer of the World” titles, winners who are also awarded with individual prizes, scholarships, cash awards and trophies.

The Cayman Islands team will travel to compete in Los Angeles from July 6-14, 2018. For more information or to submit a video audition, register on the website at wcopagrandcayman.wixsite.com/teamcaymanislands or call Antonio at 328-2161.