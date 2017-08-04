The Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman, along with sponsor Cayman National Bank, will host its fourth annual Breakfast for Dinner fundraiser – Sunny Side Up – on Saturday.

Guests dressed in pajamas and other nightwear will be treated to a champagne reception, silent auction, raffle, three-course dinner and a fashion show hosted by Silhouette, an intimate apparel boutique in Camana Bay. Entertainment after the show will be provided by a local DJ from One World Entertainment.

The idea for the event began a few years ago when the club was struggling to raise money for its Buy a Kid Breakfast program, which supports students at eight primary schools on island. In 2016, Ogier came on board as a corporate sponsor, so the money from this year’s event will be split among all of the Kiwanis Club’s projects, which include:

The Book Mobile, held at George Town Primary School every other Saturday where Kiwanians and friends read with, or listen to children ages 4-12.

Youth Service Clubs, which include five Key Clubs at Clifton Hunter, Triple C, John Gray, Cayman Prep and St. Ignatius high schools, a Circle K Club at Truman Bodden Law School and a Builders Club at St. Ignatius Middle School.

Key Leader weekend, a teen leadership conference that assists teenagers developing leadership skills. Participants learn about the five principles of service leadership: personal integrity, personal growth, respect for yourself and others, building community, and the pursuit of excellence. This weekend is in October each year for students ages 14-18. For more information, contact [email protected]

Santa’s Landing, a family fun day on the first Saturday in December each year. Santa Claus arrives in style to delight children with a free gift. Food, drinks and games are also part of the afternoon event.

Bring Up Grades, or BUG, is designed to recognize students who raise their grades to an acceptable range and maintain or continue to raise them from one grading period to the next. Recognition includes being placed on the school’s BUG Honor Roll, a party, and presentation of certificates and buttons. This program, which was started at the First Baptist Christian Academy, was taken up in 2015 by the Kiwanis Club at the John A. Cumber Primary School.

Tickets for Sunny Side Up are $100 per person, or $1,000 for a table of 10. For more information, contact [email protected] , call 917-4444 or visit www.kiwanis.ky.