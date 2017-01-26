The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, home to Hard Rock Live, seems to really have come into its own as a big venue for visiting musical and comedy acts. This month sees Lisa Lampanelli, Jerry Seinfeld, Three Dog Night and America up on stage, with Andrea Bocelli, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bon Jovi, Sting and Counting Crows visiting the southern state as well.
Jackie Mason will also be in the area, offering up some classic comedy. The man is 85 years old and still going strong!
If you’re planning to fly up to Miami or Fort Lauderdale, you might want to check out this sample of live performances.
Boz Scaggs & The Robert Cray Band
- Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
- Fort Lauderdale
- Thursday, Feb. 2
- 8 p.m.
Aplauso 2017
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami
- Friday, Feb. 3
- 8 p.m.
Arlo Guthrie
- Parker Playhouse
- FortLauderdale
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- 8 p.m.
Lisa Lampanelli – Live
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- 8 p.m.
Ozomatli Featuring Sly & Robbie
- Culture Room
- Fort Lauderdale
- Wednesday, Feb. 8
- 7:30 p.m.
Jackie Mason
- Parker Playhouse
- Fort Lauderdale
- Thursday, Feb. 9
- 8 p.m.
Dave Chappelle
- Coral Springs Center for the Arts
- Coral Springs
- Friday, Feb. 10
- 7 and 10 p.m.
Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Pompano Beach Amphitheater
- Pompano Beach
- Friday, Feb. 10
- 7 p.m.
Valentine’s Music Festival
- James L Knight Center
- Miami
- Friday, Feb. 10
- 8 p.m.
Counting Crows
- Hard Rock Stadium
- Miami
- Saturday, Feb. 11
- 2 p.m.
- For tickets for these and other events, see www.ticketmaster.com.
Andrea Bocelli
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami
- Sunday, Feb. 12
- 7:30 p.m.
Bon Jovi
- BB&T Center
- Sunrise
- Sunday, Feb. 12
- 7:30 p.m.
An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth
- the Broward Center
- Fort Lauderdale
- Tuesday, Feb. 14
- 8 p.m.
Gaelic Storm
- Culture Room
- Fort Lauderdale
- Thursday, Feb. 16
- 7:30 p.m.
Matthew Morrison: Broadway Concert Series
- Parker Playhouse
- Fort Lauderdale
- Friday, Feb. 17
- 8 p.m.
Tobymac – Hits Deep
- BB&T Center
- Sunrise
- Saturday, Feb. 18
- 6:30 p.m.
Colin Hay
- Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
- Fort Lauderdale
- Saturday, Feb. 18
- 8 p.m.
Three Dog Night & America
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood
- Saturday, Feb. 18
- 8 p.m.
Jerry Seinfeld
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood
- Friday, Feb. 24, Saturday, Feb. 25
- 8 p.m.
David Allan Coe
- Club Vixens
- Davie
- Saturday, Feb. 25
- 8 p.m.
Sting 2017 57th & 9th Tour
- The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
- Miami Beach
- Saturday, Feb. 25
- 8 p.m.