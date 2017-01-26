The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, home to Hard Rock Live, seems to really have come into its own as a big venue for visiting musical and comedy acts. This month sees Lisa Lampanelli, Jerry Seinfeld, Three Dog Night and America up on stage, with Andrea Bocelli, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bon Jovi, Sting and Counting Crows visiting the southern state as well.

Jackie Mason will also be in the area, offering up some classic comedy. The man is 85 years old and still going strong!

If you’re planning to fly up to Miami or Fort Lauderdale, you might want to check out this sample of live performances.

Boz Scaggs & The Robert Cray Band

Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center

Fort Lauderdale

Thursday, Feb. 2

8 p.m.

Aplauso 2017

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Friday, Feb. 3

8 p.m.

Arlo Guthrie

Parker Playhouse

FortLauderdale

Saturday, Feb. 4

8 p.m.

Lisa Lampanelli – Live

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood

Saturday, Feb. 4

8 p.m.

Ozomatli Featuring Sly & Robbie

Culture Room

Fort Lauderdale

Wednesday, Feb. 8

7:30 p.m.

Jackie Mason

Parker Playhouse

Fort Lauderdale

Thursday, Feb. 9

8 p.m.

Dave Chappelle

Coral Springs Center for the Arts

Coral Springs

Friday, Feb. 10

7 and 10 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Pompano Beach

Friday, Feb. 10

7 p.m.

Valentine’s Music Festival

James L Knight Center

Miami

Friday, Feb. 10

8 p.m.

Counting Crows

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami

Saturday, Feb. 11

2 p.m.

For tickets for these and other events, see www.ticketmaster.com.

Andrea Bocelli

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Sunday, Feb. 12

7:30 p.m.

Bon Jovi

BB&T Center

Sunrise

Sunday, Feb. 12

7:30 p.m.

An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth

the Broward Center

Fort Lauderdale

Tuesday, Feb. 14

8 p.m.

Gaelic Storm

Culture Room Fort Lauderdale Thursday, Feb. 16 7:30 p.m.

Matthew Morrison: Broadway Concert Series

Parker Playhouse

Fort Lauderdale

Friday, Feb. 17

8 p.m.

Tobymac – Hits Deep

BB&T Center

Sunrise

Saturday, Feb. 18

6:30 p.m.

Colin Hay

Amaturo Theater at Broward Center

Fort Lauderdale

Saturday, Feb. 18

8 p.m.

Three Dog Night & America

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood

Saturday, Feb. 18

8 p.m.

Jerry Seinfeld

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood

Friday, Feb. 24, Saturday, Feb. 25

8 p.m.

David Allan Coe

Club Vixens

Davie

Saturday, Feb. 25

8 p.m.

Sting 2017 57th & 9th Tour

The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Miami Beach

Saturday, Feb. 25

8 p.m.