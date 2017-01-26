Just as January featured a number of movie sequels, so February is following suit.

In case you were finally in a place of comfort where you could sleep again, the next film in the “Ring” series is here. Why does anyone watch that video when they know they’ll meet a bad end seven days later?

Then there’s the second film based on the ill-written “Fifty Shades” series, and “John Wick” is back with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as the hit man with serious skills.

If the last “LEGO” movie is anything to go by, the Batman version should be a hoot, or if you’re keen on darker fare, “A Cure for Wellness” will make you question everything you drink.

“Patriots Day” and “The Great Wall” round out the list.

Here is the upcoming schedule. Remember that dates and times are subject to change.

Feb. 3

‘Patriots Day’

Tragedy strikes on April 15, 2013, when two bombs explode during the Boston Marathon. In the aftermath of the attack, police Sgt. Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg), FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers (Kevin Bacon) and Commissioner Ed Davis (John Goodman) join courageous survivors, first responders and other investigators in a race against the clock to hunt down the suspects and bring them to justice.

‘Rings’

The film is set 13 years after the events of the first chapters of the horror franchise. Julia (Matilda Lutz) becomes worried about her boyfriend, Holt (Alex Roe) when he explores the dark urban legend of a mysterious video said to kill the watcher seven days after viewing.

Feb. 10

‘Fifty Shades Darker’

When a wounded Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) tries to entice a cautious Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle them, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

‘The LEGO Batman Movie’

There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman (Will Arnett) wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

Feb. 17

‘A Cure for Wellness’

An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps but soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem.

‘John Wick: Chapter 2’

Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers.

Feb. 24

‘The Great Wall’

When a mercenary warrior (Matt Damon) is imprisoned within the Great Wall, he discovers the mystery behind one of the greatest wonders of the world. As wave after wave of marauding beasts besiege the massive structure, his quest for fortune turns into a journey toward heroism as he joins a huge army of elite warriors to confront the unimaginable and seemingly unstoppable force.