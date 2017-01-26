Reggae, gospel star Carlene Davis in concert

Carlene Davis, acclaimed Jamaican reggae and gospel artist, will be featured with her band at a concert at the Lions Centre on Feb. 10 sponsored by the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens.

The concert, titled “A Show from the Heart,” will include local supporting artists Mackenzie Brown, Devon Edie, KK Alese, Andy Blake, Michael Lemay, Beneil Miller and Fyah Squad Band.

Davis, a cancer survivor, has established herself internationally as one of the leaders in motivational music and has sought to inspire others through her music.

She started performing professionally at age 15, and has earned many accolades throughout her career. In 1990 she was named Best Female Vocalist at the Caribbean Music Awards, and in 1991 she toured as part of the Reggae Sunsplash World Peace Tour.

Proceeds from the event in Cayman will further the charitable work that the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens does locally, a press release states.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. and show will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 pre-sold, $30 at the gate, $75.00 VIP. They are available at Funky Tangs George Town, Western Union at Foster’s Food Fair Airport Road, Reflections outlets and any member of the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens.