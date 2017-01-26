The National Trust will hold its annual Hatitude gala under the theme “Gone Wild” at Grand Old House on Sunday.

In celebration of the Trust’s 30th anniversary, patrons are encouraged to draw inspiration from wildlife, flora or fauna, whether in full regalia or just highlighted by choice of hat.

Entertaining activities

Photographer Melissa Wolfe will be on hand to capture all the fanfare at what promises to be a truly wild and unique brunch experience, and musician James Geary will entertain with a fusion of rhythm and blues, reggae and rock.

Additional highlights include the “Most Hatitude” competition, beautiful decór thanks to The Flower Dell, a live auction piece from National Geographic photographer Ellen Cuylaerts, raffle prizes, wildlife face painting for all interested attendees during the first hour of event, along with a “Little Hatitude” kids’ hat-making corner.

For a good cause

Proceeds from the National Trust’s largest fundraising event of the year will enable the nonprofit to continue to provide visitors and residents, including students, with presentations, field trips and a range of other tours, workshops and activities. These include nature hikes and historic walking tours, lectures, traditional cooking classes and outreach events.

“In a market that has so many competitive options on the social calendar, the Trust is always reinventing the creative wheel to ensure that we keep the interest of our supporters and the general public. [They are the ones] who make it possible for us to expand and enrich the important services we provide to the community,” says Trust Marketing Manager Danielle Watler. “What better way to celebrate our 30th anniversary than with an environmental component at an historic site?”

Tickets are available at Cayman’s Nature Store in the Dart Family Park in South Sound. Guests will enjoy unlimited bubbles of Prosecco; a tea selection; and a brunch buffet provided by Grand Old House for $100 for Trust members and $125 for non-members. Children ages 3-12 are $50 each. Corporate 10-seat tables are also available upon request for $1,000.

For further information or to reserve tickets, email [email protected] or call 749-1126.