“The animals went in two by two, hurrah! Hurrah!”

You do not have to be familiar with the lyrics of this song to know the story behind Noah’s Ark.

Epic Day Entertainment has put a twist on the concept, turning it into a costume party, complete with music from a visiting DJ duo.

Get yourself a partner and two animal costumes and come along to the next Epic Day boat party on Feb. 4. It features a great lineup of DJs while giving you the chance to get in touch with your inner beast. Roar!

The Cube Guys

The Italian duo that makes up The Cube Guys – Roberto Intrallazzi and Luca Provera – will be visiting Grand Cayman in February for the first time.

Roberto has been at the forefront of Italy’s music scene since he began working as a DJ and producing in the late ‘80s. The two met in 2000 when Luca was still an up-and-coming producer, fresh in the game. Possessing a deep understanding of both digital and analogical devices, he quickly became a studio workhorse for many of Italy’s biggest players.

The Cube Guys know how to make the dance floor go wild, which should be interesting when people in animal costumes start to boogie on the high seas. Continually striving to bring an animated, floor-shaking and diversified attitude to their productions and performances, The Cube Guys draw inspiration from cutting-edge nuances in technology and the international clubbing community.

Also on this weekend, island favorite Billy Corduroy returns to play his first boat party here. After spending three years living in the U.S., Billy has decided to move back and make Cayman his home again. With a previous record of selling out many a boat party, Billy is excited to be back on board, as well as to have the pleasure of opening up for The Cube Guys.

“I’ve followed The Cube Guys for years and play a lot of their music,” says Billy. “Opening up for them on such a great boat party and showing them our beautiful island will be an honor.”

The Cube Guys will also play on Feb. 3 at The Warehouse club, upstairs at the Strand on Seven Mile.

Entry for the boat party is $35 and; for The Warehouse, $15. Email [email protected] for more details.