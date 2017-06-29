Let’s put ‘The Mummy’ behind us and move on, shall we? There are exciting films on the way, starting with the very highly rated “Baby Driver” starring Kevin Spacey.

Tom Holland is about to prove himself as Spider-Man in his own feature length film and Andy Serkis returns as Caesar, leading his tribe of apes in “War for the Planet of the Apes” – the third installment in the new series.

There is plenty of animated fare on the schedule for families, including “Despicable Me 3” and “The Emoji Movie,” while it gets very real on the other end of the spectrum with the true tale of “Dunkirk.”

Finally, the ladies can enjoy a girls’ night out with Queen Latifah and friends as they hit New Orleans in a big way in “Girls Trip.”

June 30

‘Baby Driver’

Talented getaway driver Baby (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. After meeting the woman (Lily James) of his dreams, he sees a chance to ditch his shady lifestyle and make a clean break. Coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), Baby must face the music as a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

‘Despicable Me 3’

Gru (Steve Carell) and his wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig) must stop former ‘80s child star Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker) from achieving world domination.

July 7

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.

July 14

‘War for the Planet of the Apes’

Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless colonel (Woody Harrelson). After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both of their species and the future of the planet.

July 21

‘Girls Trip’

Four friends (Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah) are in for the adventure of a lifetime when they travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.

‘Dunkirk’

In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every serviceable naval and civilian vessel that could be found. At the end of this heroic mission, 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were safely evacuated.

July 28

‘The Emoji Movie’

Hidden inside a smartphone, the bustling city of Textopolis is home to all emojis. Each emoji has only one facial expression, except for Gene, an exuberant emoji with multiple expressions. Determined to become “normal” like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his best friend Hi-5 and a notorious code breaker called Jailbreak. During their travels through the other apps, the three emojis discover a great danger that could threaten their phone’s very existence.