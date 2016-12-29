We ain’t gonna lie to ya, January is looking a touch bleak for film lovers, which is not breaking news in Hollywood.

January – and sometimes February – are considered “dump months,” when studios release productions that they wouldn’t want going up against stronger competition at other times of the year.

That being said, any fans of the “Underworld,” “Resident Evil,” or “xXx” series will be jumping for joy.

Family fare appears in the form of “Monster Trucks” and “A Dog’s Purpose,” and thanks to a delayed local release of “La La Land,” those looking for more esoteric, musical escapism will have a reason to head to the cinema as well.

Here is breakdown of what you will see at Regal Camana Bay in January.

Jan. 6

“Underworld: Blood Wars”

Death dealer Selene (Kate Beckinsale) must fend off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the vampire faction that betrayed her. Joining forces with allies David (Theo James) and Thomas (Peter Andersson), she embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between the two races, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice.

Jan. 13

“Monster Trucks”

Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a monster truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town with a most unlikely friend.

“Sleepless”

Undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs (Jamie Foxx) finds himself caught in a high-stakes web of corrupt cops, internal affairs and murderous gangsters. When a failed heist leads to the kidnapping of his teenage son, Downs must race against time during a wild and restless night to save him and bring the criminals to justice.

Jan. 20

“La La Land”

Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern-day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

“xXx: The Return of Xander Cage”

Daredevil operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) must race against time to recover a sinister weapon known as Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. Recruiting a new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself entangled in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of government.

Jan. 27

“A Dog’s Purpose”

A devoted dog (Josh Gad) discovers the meaning of its own existence by showing humans how to laugh and love over the course of several lifetimes.

“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”

Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead. Now, she must return to where the nightmare began – The Hive – where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse.