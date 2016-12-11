Another public holiday – Election Day – has been declared for the Cayman Islands in 2017.

Governor Helen Kilpatrick has approved the Elections Office’s schedule for the general election on May 24, 2017, making it a public holiday, and bringing the number of public holidays for next year to 12.

2017 public holidays

Monday, Jan. 2 – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, Jan. 23 – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, March 1 – Ash Wednesday

Friday, April 14 – Good Friday

Monday, April 17 – Easter Monday

Monday, May 15 – Discovery Day

Wednesday, May 24 – General Election Day

Monday, June 19 – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, July 3 – Constitution Day

Monday, Nov. 13 – Remembrance Day

Monday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day

Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Boxing Day