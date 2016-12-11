Another public holiday – Election Day – has been declared for the Cayman Islands in 2017.
Governor Helen Kilpatrick has approved the Elections Office’s schedule for the general election on May 24, 2017, making it a public holiday, and bringing the number of public holidays for next year to 12.
2017 public holidays
- Monday, Jan. 2 – New Year’s Day (observed)
- Monday, Jan. 23 – National Heroes Day
- Wednesday, March 1 – Ash Wednesday
- Friday, April 14 – Good Friday
- Monday, April 17 – Easter Monday
- Monday, May 15 – Discovery Day
- Wednesday, May 24 – General Election Day
- Monday, June 19 – Queen’s Birthday
- Monday, July 3 – Constitution Day
- Monday, Nov. 13 – Remembrance Day
- Monday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day
- Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Boxing Day
Can the editor please clarify the date of Queen’s Birthday? Gov website lists 19 June: http://www.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/cighome/pressroom/archive/201609/Public%20Holidays%20in%202017
***Editor’s Note: Thanks for pointing this out. We made a typo! The story has been corrected ***