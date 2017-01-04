Cayman Islands names were conspicuous by their absence on the official New Year’s Honours List for the second year in succession.

The awards, which recognize dedicated service or extraordinary achievement of people in Britain and the Commonwealth, have typically included at least one Cayman Islands resident.

Dr. Virginia Hobday was the last to receive a New Year’s honor, being named Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2015 for her services as medical director of Cayman Islands HospiceCare. Charity marathon runner Derek Haines, who raised $1 million for the hospice, and financial services industry leader Dan Scott, picked up awards in the Queen’s Birthday honors list in 2015.

There were no awardees in the New Year’s list for 2016, but businessman Charles Wesley Watler picked up an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday list.

Nominations for the various awards can be made by anyone in the Cayman Islands either through the Governor’s Office or directly to the Ceremonial and Honours Unit of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in England. Applications are considered by a nominations committee in London which informs the governor.

The Governor’s Office confirmed it had not been notified of any Cayman awardees this year and declined to comment on how many nominations, if any, had been submitted.

The governor typically awards local badges of honor to coincide with the Queen’s Birthday list.

Tennis star Andy Murray and Olympic gold medal winner Mo Farrah led the list of knighthoods in the 2017 New Year’s Honours List. There were also awards for pop-star Victoria Beckham, formerly of the Spice Girls, as well as British Antarctic Survey Director Jane Francis and biologist Amanda Fisher.

Controversially, a businessman who donated nearly $1 million to the Conservative party in the U.K. was also given knighthood.