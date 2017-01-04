When the United Kingdom announced the annual New Year Honours, we eagerly scanned the list of names for Cayman Islands residents … But alas, this year, it seems, was not Cayman’s year.

Have heart, readers – not only is our territory’s absence from the Honours list not the end of the world, it is evidence of the merit of residents who have received awards in the past. (In economic terms, scarcity leads to value.)

So instead of lamenting Cayman being “left out,” we should take this opportunity to celebrate the residents who have been honored in years past, for example, Dr. Virginia Hobday in 2015 or then-Police Commissioner David Baines in 2014; or going back a bit farther, Cayman’s national heroes Sybil McLaughlin, Thomas Farrington, Sybil Hylton, Ormond Panton, Desmond Watler and William Conolly — who all at some point were appointed to the Order of the British Empire.

Fundamentally, these Honours are not “participation ribbons” but recognitions of substantial contributions to society.

Cayman can take far greater pride in the Honours that our residents have received in the past, than sorrow in not being included in this particular version of the list.

And, after all … there’s always next year. (And the Queen’s Birthday!)