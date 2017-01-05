Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park on Frank Sound Road holds its plant sale on Saturday, its first fundraiser of the year.

This year’s assortment of more than 500 plants, which have been propagated at the garden’s nursery, includes ground covers, vines, flowering shrubs and small trees, as well as a selection of plants new to the island.

“We will have a wide range of plants that will range in price from $5 all the way up to $500 for two very special palm trees, and everything in between,” said park manager John Lawrus.

He said garden volunteers and staff will be on site to answer any questions, assist in plant selections and help carry and load plants in vehicles throughout the day.

While visiting the Botanic Park, for a small fee customers can stroll through Heritage Garden, enjoy the Tea House’s panoramic views and the lake area, which forms a natural habitat for the blue iguana and is a breeding ground for a variety of rare aquatic birds and animals native to the Caribbean.

When Queen Elizabeth II opened Grand Cayman’s Botanic Park in 1994, only the Woodland Trail was complete. In the years since, the grounds have been developed into what the park describes as a world-class facility.

The Botanic Park is owned jointly by the Cayman Islands government and the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, a nonprofit, statutory body dedicated to preserving natural environments and places of historic significance for present and future generations.

At Saturday’s plant sale, cash, debit and credit cards will be accepted at checkout. Located at the park’s nursery, the sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the nursery is free. The next big event is the park’s Family Fun Day, which will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22.