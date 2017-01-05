50 years ago: Christmas, New Year services mark the holiday season

In the Jan. 11, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, North Side correspondent Nettie McCoy wrote:

“Christmas passed very peacefully in our District. Services were held in all the churches, also New Year services. The annual Garden Party was the highlight of the season. Crowds of people attended and a very enjoyable time was spent together. The proceeds were quite good. The Minister and Officebearers would like to say a big thank you, not only to our own local people, but to all who helped make the day a success. A good spirit was manifested throughout the whole day.

“Many of those who spent Christmas holidays here have now returned to their various homes and jobs. Mr. Mellino McCoy and his friend from Canada returned on the 29th, also Mrs. Sarah McCoy and Miss Dell McCoy. Travelling to New York with them was little Karen Range to join her parents Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Range. Wilbur himself spent Xmas here and returned on the 6th.

“Mr. and Mrs. Vybert Ebanks and Mr. David Ebanks also have returned after spending the holidays at home.

“Others arriving home for their vacation were Mr. Weddie Conolly, Mr. Trenvic Miller and Mrs. Richard Chisholm. Mrs. Robert Ryder also came in for the New Year to visit the family.

“The Motor Vessel Chemical Trader called in on the 8th for a short time giving crewmembers Mr. Bryan Miller and Mr. Quinston Conolly of this district an opportunity to see their families.

“Leaving on the 8th were Lovene Miller and Lewis McField. Lewis has gone to take his little son Dennie to St. Christopher’s School in Jamaica. Mr. Niven Miller has gone to Jamaica for medical aid.”