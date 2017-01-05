A fire truck has overturned on the runway at Cayman Brac’s airport, injuring two firefighters and closing the airport.

The truck flipped over during what was described by officials as a “mandatory speed test”.

Pictures snapped by a bystander just after midday showed the crumpled truck , surrounded by scattered debris, at the runway’s edge.

“The airport in Cayman Brac is currently closed as no planes are able to land on the runway,” government said in a press statement at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Staff from the Cayman Islands Airport Authority (CIAA), the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS), The Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS), other aviation officials and Public Works Department were on site, but the truck had not been moved.

Acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer Witney Tatum and a qualified accident reconstructionist were being flown to the scene by helicopter to investigate.

The extent of the injuries to the two firefighters are not clear. Both have been taken to hospital for evaluation.

Read the full story in Friday’s Cayman Compass. — Ed.