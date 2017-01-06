PHOTO: Manny Pacquiao is greeted by a small crowd of fans as he emerged from Owen Roberts International Airport. – Photo: Matt Lamers

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao touched down in the Cayman Islands Friday afternoon ahead of his appearance at the Island Rumble boxing night Saturday.

The eight-division world champion was greeted by a small crowd of fans as he emerged from Owen Roberts International Airport just before 3 p.m.

Flanked by event promoter Matthew Leslie and a cadre of security guards he was whisked immediately to a waiting vehicle, pausing briefly to wave to fans and shake hands with a few well-wishers through the open window of the car.

Pacquiao will host the boxing event at Truman Bodden sports complex tomorrow. This is his first visit to the Caribbean and a large crowd is expected.