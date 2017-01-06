Florida based Southwest Airlines will open up a new route between Fort Lauderdale and Grand Cayman this summer.

The airline announced plans this week to add the island to its growing route schedule.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said the addition of a major new airline, flying from a new hub, would provide another economic boost for the island’s tourism industry.

He said the decision by Southwest followed a two year ‘engagement process’ involving the Department of Tourism and the Cayman Islands Airports Authority.

He said, “Welcoming this award-winning airline into our destination will help to bring even more visitors to experience Caymankind and compelling product offerings that differentiate us from our competitors and will support the continued growth of our sector.”

The service will commence June 2017.

See Monday’s Cayman Compass for the full story. — Ed.