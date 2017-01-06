BREAKING: Man shot dead in Windsor Park

A man was shot and killed early Friday during an incident in George Town’s Windsor Park neighborhood, the Cayman Compass has confirmed.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service declined to comment immediately on the matter which residents in the area said occurred during a police operation around dawn.

A police spokesperson said Commissioner Derek Byrne would release a statement at 12:30 p.m. Friday, but declined to respond to any questions from the newspaper around 8 a.m. Friday.

Early Friday morning, police officers had the entire property around an apartment complex on Theresa Drive just south of the Windsor Park playground cordoned off. A witness said a boat had been taken away from the area surrounded by the police cordon.

The man who was shot was taken to hospital via ambulance.

See Monday’s Cayman Compass for the full story. — Ed.