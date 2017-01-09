50 years ago: Iris Rivers and Allenby Bodden welcomed home

In the Jan. 11, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, West Bay correspondent Leila Yates wrote:

“James Anthony Bodden, son of Mr. and Mrs. Austin Bodden of West Bay, happily celebrate[d] his birthday on the 4th.

“Returning to her old home has been Mrs. Iris Rivers, who now resides in the U.S. with her two granddaughters, Sabrina and Joyce, from Jamaica.

“Mrs. Rivers left here 21 years ago, and made a few short visits in that time.

They spent a very enjoyable Christmas holiday with relatives, and she is very much impressed with the improvements in the island. Mrs. Rivers is buying land here and may become a Caymanian again. They left on the 7th for Jamaica.

“Mr. Allenby Bodden is here visiting relatives. He left here 24 years ago, and thinks the island has made great improvements. He will be here for a fortnight, having arrived on the 3rd.

“Mr. Norman Ebanks and son Jeffrey left on the 6th for their home in Port Arthur, having spent one week with their relatives. Leaving the same day were Mr. and Mrs. Edward Ebanks for New York.

“Capt. Thomas Henning called in here on the Inagua Waver on his way to Jamaica on the 31st. He and his wife happily celebrated their 23rd wedding Anniversary on the 1st.

“Mr. Woosley Ebanks left on the 7th for a job, having legal admission.

“Mrs. Mary Purdue and her son Charles spent 2 weeks with her relatives and returned to the U.S. on the 6th.

“Messrs. Blandford Banks, Cardell Powery and Sherdon Smith returned to the U.S. on the 6th.

“Miss Anna Dean Powery returned on the 7th to Jamaica to resume her studies at Shortwood College.

“Messrs. George Ebanks of North West Point and Davis Borden arrived on the 8th from the U.S.

“We regret to report the death of Gladston Hydes, 35 years of age, which occurred on the 8th at the hospital. He had been ailing for quite a while, and was treated by doctors in Jamaica but they could not help. Surviving are his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dudley Hydes, his wife Nora, two sons and three daughters, two brothers and one sister. The funeral was conducted by Pastor Fossie Arch in the Church of God and his body laid to rest in the West Bay Cemetery.”