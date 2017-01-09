Schools in the CUC boys and girls Primary Football Leagues battled for maximum points on Saturday at the Annex field as they edged closer to securing one of the four semifinal spots.

PFL Under-9 Consolation Cup

George Town Primary and Prospect Primary opened the day’s proceedings with an entertaining 2-2 draw, while Savannah Primary squeaked by NorthEast Schools 1-0.

PFL Under-9 Champions Cup

In the battle for bragging rights, Under-9 defending champions Cayman Prep ‘A’ defeated their younger counterparts Cayman Prep ‘B’ 8-0; Sir John A. Cumber Primary defeated Triple C 3-0; Cayman International School beat South Sound Schools 4-0 and St. Ignatius Prep were 5-0 victors over Red Bay Primary.

GPFL Consolation Cup

George Town Primary and Prospect Primary ‘GA’ shared the points after a 0-0 draw.

GPFL Championship Cup

Defending girls champions Cayman International School got back to winning ways with a 7-0 victory over Prospect Primary ‘GB’; Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘A’ ended their unbeaten record with a loss to Triple C School 0-1; St. Ignatius Prep drew 0-0 with Cayman Prep and Savannah Primary and Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘B’ also shared the points with a 0-0 draw.

PFL Under-11 Consolation Cup

Bodden Town Primary opened up play in the Under-11 division with a 4-1 defeat of Truth For Youth; George Town Primary secured their three points with a 1-0 win over South Sound Schools; and Red Bay Primary defeated a depleted Prospect Primary ‘B’ 10-1.

PFL Under-11 Champions Cup

In the PFL’s “heavyweight” division, Savannah Primary edged out NorthEast Schools 1-0; Cayman International School defeated Triple C 2-0; Prospect Primary ‘A’ scored a late winner to hand St. Ignatius Prep a 2-1 loss; and Cayman Prep dropped their first points in the playoffs as they were held to a very exciting 1-1 draw by Sir John A. Cumber Primary.

Organizers thanked the young officials Matthew Rich, Jonathan Holness, Albertini Holness, Alexia Bromfield, Kandre Amerally and Oladapo Bailey, along with youth referee coordinators Dwayne Ebanks and Chastine Rankine for officiating all the third-round action.

Fourth-round preview

The fourth round of the girls and boys playoffs takes place on Saturday, Jan. 14.

In the only PFL Under-9 Consolation Cup, Savannah Primary faces Bodden Town Primary at 9 a.m. and George Town Primary takes on NorthEast Schools at 11:10 a.m.

In the PFL Under-9 Champions Cup, it is Cayman Prep ‘B’ vs. Red Bay Primary (9 a.m.); St. Ignatius Prep vs. Triple C (10:05 a.m.); Cayman International School vs. Cayman Prep ‘A’ (10:05 a.m.); and Sir John A. Cumber Primary vs. South Sound Schools (11:10 a.m.).

In the GPFL Consolation Cup, Prospect Primary ‘GA’ plays Bodden Town Primary at 12:15 p.m.

In the GPFL Champions Cup, it is Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘A’ vs. Cayman Prep (12:15 p.m.); St. Ignatius Prep vs. Triple C (1:20 p.m.); Cayman International School vs. Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘B’ (1:20 p.m.); and Savannah Primary vs. Prospect Primary ‘GB’ (2:25 p.m.).

In the PFL Under-11 Consolation Cup, it is Prospect Primary ‘B’ vs. Bodden Town Primary (3:30 p.m.); Truth For Youth vs. South Sound Schools (3:30 p.m.); and George Town Primary vs. Red Bay Primary (4:35 p.m.).

In the PFL Under-11 Champions Cup, it is St. Ignatius Prep vs. NorthEast Schools (2:25 p.m.); Cayman International School vs. Prospect Primary ‘A’ (4:35 p.m.); Savannah Primary vs. Cayman Prep (5:40 p.m.) and Sir John A. Cumber Primary vs. Triple C (5:40 p.m.).

For more information, contact Neil Murray on 914-1110 or 925-8793.