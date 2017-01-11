The Cayman Islands Sailing Club invites the public to the Commodore’s cocktail party at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, the club’s first official social event of the year.

“The Commodore’s cocktail party is the perfect occasion to reunite with old friends and to make new ones,” a press release states.

The casual event at the clubhouse in Red Bay will feature music, hors d’oeuvres and a signature cocktail.

All members and future members and friends of the sailing club are encouraged to attend, the press release states.

2017 East End Leroy Watson Sailing Regatta

The regatta, now in its 11th year, is scheduled for Jan. 21 and 22.

The event includes dinghy sailing of class boats, 4.7, Laser Radial, Pico and Optimist. Participants may use their own boat or rent one from the club.

Organizers thanked the sponsors and the volunteers of the Cayman Islands Sailing Club, youth sailing teams and sailing enthusiasts, a press release states.

“This is a open event and a great chance for newcomers to see boats in action and meet the coaches and the CISC committee,” the press release notes.

Registration deadline is Tuesday, Jan 18.

For more information, contact 947-7913 or email [email protected] for the email entry form or to inquire about room specials at East End resorts. For additional sailing information, contact head coach Raphael Harvey on 947-7913 or 926-7915, or on Twitter at Cayman_Sailing.