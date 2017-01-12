Having recently brought in the New Year with the familiar melodious tune of “Auld Lang Syne,” written by the Scottish poet Robert Burns, it seems only appropriate that Cayman HospiceCare is hosting its second annual Burns Supper on Jan. 21 at Grand Old House.

“What better way to kick off 2017 than to celebrate life with family and friends?” says Danielle Coleman, director of operations and development for Cayman HospiceCare. “Our Burns Supper is always an evening of high energy, great poetry and speeches, bagpipes, delicious food, whisky and Scottish dancing … and it’s all for a great cause.”

History

Burns Suppers – a global phenomenon started in 1801 when Burns’s friends met to celebrate his memory and his fine work – continue to be celebrated around the world (including in Cayman for more than 30 years) on or around Jan. 25, Burns’s birthday.

Haggis is a highlight of the meal – a savory pudding traditionally encased in a sheep’s stomach, though now often in an artificial casing instead

Entertainment

The evening’s entertainment includes the piping in and formal address to the haggis, the traditional Burns Supper speeches (among others, “The Selkirk Grace,” “Immortal Memory,” “Toast to the Lasses” and “Reply from the Lasses”), recited poetry and song, a four-course meal (including haggis), whisky, wine and Scottish country dancing.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the Burns Supper again this year and have received considerable interest in ticket sales, sponsorship and support from ICAS (Institute of Chartered Accountants for Scotland),” says Kerrie McMillan of Cayman HospiceCare. “On behalf of [our organization], we’d like to thank all our sponsors and everyone who will be sharing the Burns Supper with us. It’s going to be a great evening and we look forward to seeing them there.”

Whether or not you are Scottish, eat haggis or are a vegetarian, love poetry or have two left feet, the Burns Supper is always a wonderful evening, enhanced by the fact that proceeds go to funding the day-to-day operational costs of Cayman HospiceCare.

Cayman HospiceCare

Cayman HospiceCare is the leading community resource in palliative and end-of-life care. The not-for-profit organization is dedicated to providing dignified, quality comfort care, free of charge, to everyone in the Cayman Islands living with end-stage diseases.

Cayman HospiceCare is committed to enhancing and improving the lives of all those affected by death, and to assuring long-term emotional, spiritual and general well-being to people after loss.

For more information, contact Kerrie McMillan by email at [email protected] or call 945-7447.