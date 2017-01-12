The Cayman Islands Humane Society is holding its first pub quiz of the year this Thursday at Fidel Murphy’s Public House. It’s time to shake off those holiday cobwebs and prepare to kick the grey matter into high gear!

How it all began

The Humane Society monthly quiz night first started in Aug. 2011. It was organized to raise much needed funds in order to transport dogs off the island to no-kill shelters in Canada and the U.S. These were animals not being adopted in Cayman.

The society now sends around 20 dogs off-island each month, so the money from fundraisers like the pub quiz is very much appreciated and needed. As well as helping to fund the transfers, quiz proceeds are sometimes used for a special cause, such as surgery for those animals in care at the Humane Society.

At 7 p.m., on the third Thursday of each month, quiz enthusiasts head down to Fidel Murphy’s at Queen’s Court plaza to support and help raise money for the Humane Society. The evening usually runs until around 9:30 p.m. and the pub’s menu offers a great range of dinner options for people to enjoy while they put their general knowledge to the test.

Prizes galore

As well as the quiz, there is also a raffle each week with a wide variety of prizes all donated by local businesses and volunteers. The quiz costs $10 per person, so between the raffle and the entrance fees, it raises, on average, $900 a month. The teams who finish in first, second, and third place all win prizes, with Fidel’s donating prizes for the first and second place teams of $100 and $60 vouchers respectively.

There is a rotation of quizmasters to keep it interesting and each brings their own individual style to the evening. Dhara Levers keeps it lighthearted – a bit of a challenge, but not too taxing. However, when it’s Nicola Walsh’s turn, she brings the big guns. Get that smart friend along for the night, as those questions can be real stumpers.

Calling all quizmasters

From time to time there are also special guest quizmasters who come and help out on occasion. The society is always on the hunt for more people to add to the quiz roster, so if you feel the microphone calling, do not be shy! At any point on a quiz night you can head over to the scorekeepers’ table and let them know that you are keen, or contact Sarah Dyer at [email protected]

To reserve a table for Thursday’s quiz (and any other after that) call Fidel Murphy’s at 949-5189 or email [email protected]