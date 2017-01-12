It’s rare that the Cayman Arts Festival schedules an evening of music without instrumental accompaniment, but then the Singrays a cappella group is a rare breed of performers.

On Thursday, the five singers will be flexing their vocal cords at Luca restaurant to raise money for the Cayman Arts Festival scholarship program. The evening features a welcome drink and canapés followed by a three-course dinner with wine.

Singrays

Singrays was founded in 2008 by residents who enjoy singing a cappella, which is not widely performed on the island. This versatile group has a sacred and secular repertoire, including madrigals and chamber music, classic rock, jazz standards, pop and modern music. Their music focuses on vocal harmonizing, using voices to emulate instruments and incorporating a varied range of vocal percussion.

Singrays members come from all backgrounds and varying degrees of musical training and experience. Most have day jobs in non-music fields and find weekly rehearsals and an active performance schedule to be a wonderful outlet for self-expression and socialization. All time spent rehearsing and performing is on a volunteer basis.

Though some of the membership has changed as people have left and arrived in the Cayman Islands, the two main focuses of the group have remained unchanged. First, Singrays is committed to sharing with others the beauty of music expressed through voices; and second, the group benefits the community by helping to raise money for local causes and charities.

In the past two year, Singrays has performed for Petapalooza, Earth Hour Event at Camana Bay, On Wings of Song (in support of Cayman HospiceCare), Voices for Hospice, Red Sky at Night and Cayman Arts Festival fringe events.

Most recently, Singrays hosted a concert at Dart Family Park to benefit the National Trust and performed Christmas repertoire for the Crisis Centre’s Jingle Bell Run, the Owen Roberts International Airport and the Caribbean Haven Residential Centre.

Tickets for Music on the Menu are US$130 each; tables can be reserved in advance. For more information or to reserve tickets, email [email protected]

or call 922-5550.