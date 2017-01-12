There is no doubt that interest in local filmmaking is on the rise. CayFilm and the Poinciana Festival have unearthed a lot of talent, with more enthusiasts blazing trails every year.

Pascal Pernix, writer and director of the short film “Man,” is premiering his latest short – “Unwritten” – at the Regal Camana Bay on Saturday. The 19-minute film was produced entirely in Cayman with a local cast and crew.

There will be two showings, at 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. These will be the only local showings before “Unwritten” hits the international festival circuit.

Plot

Jon Wanders (Jay Evans) is living the perfect bachelor life. He is a best-selling author whose latest novel has just been bought by a movie producer for big money. He has a 22-year-old girlfriend, gets TV show invites, owns a nice car and has no responsibilities … until he receives an email from Elle, a former lover who recognized him on TV. She reveals she gave birth to his daughter after the few nights they spent together 20 years ago.

Lea, played by actress Hailee Robinson, is now an independent young woman, and has begun her journey to meet Jon for the first time.

After-party

In true Hollywood fashion, an after-party will follow the screenings. The West Indies Wine Company in Camana Bay is hosting the event, where guests can mix and mingle with the cast and crew over a glass of wine. Entry is free; there will be a cash bar.

Tickets at $15 are available at the Visitor Centre at Camana Bay or by emailing [email protected]

For every ticket sold, $5 will be donated to Kiwanis Cayman for its youth literacy program. For more information about the film, see www.fb.com/unwritten.shortfilm.