Despite recent news to the contrary, Cayman’s annual international film festival, CayFilm, will return this year, albeit on a smaller scale.

The future of the festival was put in doubt, after it was announced the event would be canceled this year.

Festival Director Tony Mark, however, has salvaged the event, now scheduled for June 29 at The Ritz-Carlton ballroom, where five local films will be screened.

“I was devastated when we had to cancel CayFilm this year because I felt we were just gaining some momentum as we approached our fifth anniversary.

Skipping a year would have been a step in the wrong direction, and I was disappointed that Cayman film enthusiasts would miss out on seeing some amazing movies,” Mr. Mark said.

“I am so grateful to our new partner PSI-Key Entertainment who basically came in and saved the day, and I can’t wait to see these films on the big screen and celebrate the talent of our local filmmakers.”

Mr. Mark and PSI-Key Entertainment are also beginning work on the 2019 festival.

The June 29 screening will begin at 8 p.m., with cocktails starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Three hundred people will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, email [email protected]