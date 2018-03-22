CayFilm now accepting submissions

Although delayed, the CayFilm organization announced on March 7 that it was open to accept film submissions for the 2018 festival, scheduled for June 29-July 2.

The local festival, held at The Ritz-Carlton, has grown since its inception to include bona fide film stars while welcoming works from burgeoning movie producers across the globe.

The regular deadline for submissions is April 21, while the late deadline is May 4.

All successful entries will be screened and here are the categories:

Feature Film Narrative

Feature films can be fiction or non-fiction and must be at least one hour in length.

Regular deadline: US$35;

Late deadline: US$45

Short Film Narrative

A short film that is narrative and under 40 minutes long.

Regular deadline: US$25;

Late deadline: US$30

Underwater Film

The films can be any length but must be shot predominately underwater (at least 75 percent).

They can be documentary or narrative in subject.

Regular deadline: US$25;

Late deadline: US$30

First Film

Judges are looking for first time filmmakers and their debut film. It can be in the short category (40 minutes or less) or a feature film (40 minutes and over).

Regular deadline: US$20;

Late deadline: US$30

Animated Film

Can be computer graphic or traditional animation and all lengths up to two hours will be accepted.

Regular deadline: US$25;

Late deadline: US$30

Environmental Film

Any films that fall under this category should showcase the Earth and its many wonders. They can highlight environmental issues and beauty from around the world.

Regular deadline: US$25;

Late deadline: US$30

Short Film Documentary

A short film that is a documentary and under 40 minutes long. There is a special award and prizes for eco-documentaries.

Regular deadline: US$25;

Late deadline: US$35

Feature Film Documentary

Must educate the audience on a chosen subject and be at least one hour in length. There is a special award and prizes for eco-documentaries.

Regular deadline: US$35;

Late deadline: US$45

Screenplay

If you have an original screenplay that you want to share, enter it in the competition. It will be read by many industry professionals and in the past, winners of the Best Screenplay Category have received prizes such as one InkTip Script Listing. James V. Hart presented last year’s award.

Regular deadline: US$25;

Late deadline: US$30

Local Film

A film by a local filmmaker here in Cayman and the award is named after filmmaker Frank E Flowers. The film must premiere at CayFilm and no other local festival.

Regular deadline: US$25;

Late deadline: US$30

Music Video

A music video for an original song, 1-5 minutes in length.

Regular deadline: US$25;

Late deadline: US$30

Food Film

Films about food, chefs or restaurants. Can be a documentary or narrative work. Be part of this new category for CayFilm!

Regular deadline: US$25;

Late deadline: US$30

