The Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman announced that Shannen Doherty will be the guest speaker at this year’s Breast Cancer Foundation Gala, which will be held on Oct. 6 at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

One of the reasons the announcement is being made this early is that the gala often sells out months in advance. Believe it or not, now is the time to start considering attending and reserving seats or tables.

“We are extremely honored to have Shannen Doherty as our guest speaker at this year’s gala,” says Janette Fitzgerald, chief administrator, Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman. “After her diagnosis in 2015, at the age of 44, Shannen instantly took to social media to share her journey and by doing so, expanded breast cancer awareness to a much younger audience.”

Doherty is an actress best known for her roles in a variety of popular television series, including “Little House on the Prairie,” “Our House,” “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed.” She’s also been a favorite on the big screen with roles in films such as “Heathers,” “Mallrats” and “Christmas Caper.”

Biography

Born in Memphis, Doherty’s family moved to Los Angeles when she was 7 years old. By the age of 10, she had made her professional television debut on “Father Murphy,” which led to her role on the renowned classic, “Little House on the Prairie.” Since her breakthrough role on the hugely popular “Beverly Hills, 90210,” she has become one of the most popular and recognizable American women in film and television.

An accomplished actress with an extensive list of credits, Doherty is also a host of “Scare Tactics,” producer of “Another Day” and “Breaking Up with Shannen Doherty,” and director of “Charmed.” She co-hosts the Great American Country series “Off the Map With Shannen and Holly.”

Diagnosis

In 2015, Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer. She has been incredibly open throughout the process of her treatment, which has sparked a widespread conversation in the media that she hopes inspires others fighting cancer.

“You worry about the people you love and about making sure that they are going to be okay,” she said in an interview with Dr. Oz. “So for me, that was the hardest part.”

“At 46 years old, Shannen Doherty will continue the gala’s recent theme of having young women speakers,” says Kim Lund, cofounder and board member of the Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman. “She brings much needed awareness to a younger audience of women in Cayman who grew up watching her on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’ Many of these women are now at the age where it is recommended they receive their first mammogram.”

“Shannen’s courageous and open battle with breast cancer from diagnosis in 2015 through remission in 2017 has helped change people’s perception of this disease,” adds James Bovell, also a cofounder and board member.

The black tie (actually, pink tie) event is on Oct. 6 and starts at 6 p.m. with a champagne reception followed by a sumptuous three-course meal, wine included. Tickets are $350 each per person and $3,500 for a table of 10. There are also a small number of tables of 12. Contact Janette Fitzgerald at [email protected] or call 923-1135 for more information.