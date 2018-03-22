There is no question that the Cayman Drama Society has gone from strength to strength over the years. From the early days of “The Boyfriend,” “South Pacific” and “Fawlty Towers” to recent productions such as “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Legally Blonde, “Grease” and “Barefoot in the Park,” many local actors have trod the boards to the delight of audiences.

Being a part of a live show can be thrilling, scary, exhilarating and incredibly satisfying. Even those who are shy in themselves can blossom under the lights as they take on the persona of the character they are portraying.

The Cayman Drama Society has the advantage of being a welcoming community theater group, coupled with access to a great venue: the Prospect Playhouse Theatre. The theater was purpose-built for the society’s productions and some of the stage sets have been truly extraordinary, such as the full balcony set up for “Jekyll & Hyde,” the ravenous plant imported for “Little Shop of Horrors” and the winter wonderland created for “A Playhouse Family Christmas.”

So, how can you become part of the magic? Beyond just going in cold for an audition, you can take acting classes with the society.

There are classes for students and adults, also separated into levels of experience.

Anyone who has wanted to try acting for the first time should consider signing up for the upcoming Adult Beginners Acting Course, starting on April 10 and scheduled for every Tuesday night through May 15 from 7-9 p.m.

This six-week course focuses on a different skill each week to build confidence and experience. It covers everything from improvisation, physical acting and mime to script work for only $150.

“Acting classes are a great escape from the world and into your imagination,” says Kirsty O’Sullivan, education and operations officer for the Cayman Drama Society. “Whether you are looking to take your acting further, use the transferable skills learned to improve your public speaking, or you just want a couple of hours a week to play, we have something for you!”

There is also a Mixed Level Actors Training Class being offered next term which will focus on Shakespeare, so probably better for those with a little experience or with an interest in the Bard. This is weekly on Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. and has a performance as part of the society’s “Shakespeare Festival” in June.

Upcoming productions

This is the final weekend for audiences to take in the Neil Simon comedy “Barefoot in the Park,” which has its last night on Saturday. Tickets are still available for this terrific show, so act now before it is too late.

The hit musical “Grease” opens on May 31, running every weekend through June 23. Musicals are particularly popular at the Playhouse and often sell out far in advance. Expect to see some familiar faces on stage as the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies sing about romance, heartbreak and fast cars. Tickets for “Grease” will be $30 for adults and $25 for students.

After the summer break, the production of “The Diary of Anne Frank” starts on Sept. 6 and runs through Sept. 16. Adult tickets will be $25 and students, $15.

You can learn more about classes and how you can share the show at www.cds.ky.