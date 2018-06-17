The 2018 Miss Cayman competition is fast approaching.

This year, the event will take place at the Westin on Saturday, Aug. 11.

The seven women who will be competing for the crown and the title are: Caitlin Tyson, 24, Bodden Town; Gabrielle Watler, 27, West Bay; Josani Schneider, 24, West Bay; Keilen Jackson, 19, Bodden Town; Nateisha Foster, 26, George Town; Tiffany Conolly, 24, West Bay; and Vanessa Douglas, 20, George Town.

Following the orientation, which took place on May 26, the contestants have started rigorous training programs in public speaking with Toastmasters, runway with Godfrey Ariem and etiquette with Cheryl Miller.

“It has certainly been enlightening to meet these intelligent, ambitious young ladies and we are excited to push ahead to the pageant to see them at their best,” said Derri Dacres-Lee, committee chairperson.

“We would like to express sincere thanks to our training sponsors who have graciously invested their personal time to make these young ladies shine. We look forward to the official sashing event on Friday, July 6 where each contestant will have an opportunity to share her journey and aspirations for the future,” Ms. Dacres-Lee said.

The Ministry of Tourism, the main sponsor of this event, will be offering a $70,000 scholarship to the winner, as well as a myriad of other prizes from organizations in the community.

The winner of the competition will also represent the Cayman Islands at the Miss Universe Pageant.

In the event she does not qualify, a runner-up will be sent.

The 2017 winner, Anika Conolly, will also be in attendance to crown the winner. Past winners have been able to use their platform and popularity to spread awareness about causes that they feel passionately about.

Pageant tickets will be on sale in July.