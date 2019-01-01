Miss Cayman Islands Universe, Caitlin Tyson, returned home Sunday, still glowing from her time in Thailand, where she competed against 93 other Miss Universe contestants earlier this month.

“I can’t even describe it. I’m just so thankful I was able to go,” Ms. Tyson, 24, said after deplaning at the Owen Roberts International Airport, where she was accompanied by members of the local Miss Universe committee.

“It was a life-changing experience. I had a great time. I met some really cool girls. I have friends all over the world now. We were saying, now, we have a bed to sleep in all over the world.”

While Ms. Tyson did not make it to the coveted top 20 at the Miss Universe contest in Bangkok, she said she would not change the experience for anything.

“The Thai people are so amazing. I’ve made so many Thai fans and just new connections that I’m so excited for. I thank the Miss Cayman Islands organization for this opportunity,” she said, adding that the best part for her was representing her country on an international stage.

“It wasn’t my name across the sash, it was my country’s. So to be called ‘Cayman Islands’ everywhere you go, you felt that sense of pride and it made me so happy to be able to represent my country. It’s a dream come true.”

Regarding the year ahead and the rest of her reign, she said she hopes to engage in community work.

“I have a lot of ideas for my reign. I can’t wait to start helping children in the school system. I really want to bring a voice to those who feel they don’t have a voice, and know that they can lean on me, and we’re a community.”