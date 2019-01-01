Three of the island’s junior golfers took part in the 26th Annual international Canadian Junior Golf Association’s World Junior Challenge, played at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, from Dec. 27-30.

This highly recognized event, held during the winter holiday season, offered junior golfers Justin and Andrew Hastings and Holly Mclean the opportunity to compete in an internationally ranked tournament.

The Boys U19 division, played on the par 71 “Copperhead” PGA course, featured very fast greens and challenging tee shots. Justin finished T4 with a three-day total score of 223 (9 over par) with an impressive 1 under par on the final day. Aaron Jarvis was also set to compete in this tournament but had to withdraw due to illness.

The Boys U15 division, played on the North Course, saw Andrew finish 25 with a three day total of 261 (48 over par).

In the Girls U15 Division, also played on the North Course, Holly Mclean finished T10 with a total score of 251 (38 over par) from a field of 18 girls.

For a full program of junior events planned for 2019 or questions regarding other international tournaments, contact Junior Coordinator Robin Jarvis at [email protected] or visit the Cayman Islands Golf Association website on www.ciga.ky.