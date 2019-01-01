Governor Martyn Roper issued a video message via Twitter to wish everyone in the Cayman Islands a happy new year. The new governor spoke of the warm welcome he has received since arriving in the territory in October in a short message from the lawn of government house.

He said he aimed in 2019 to help strengthen the relationship between the Cayman Islands and the U.K. and contribute to the continued prosperity of the islands.

“Since arriving here two months ago with my wife Lissie, we have been overwhelmed by a truly wonderful Caymankind welcome,” Mr. Roper said.

“As we look to 2019, I believe these islands are very stable and very prosperous and I want to assure you I will do my utmost to support that in 2019. I do believe the relationship between the U.K. and the Cayman Islands is very strong and one of my objectives in 2019 will be to nurture and strengthen that relationship.”

He also revealed that he has been getting immersed in Cayman culture, including its varied cuisine.

“I have eaten a lot every day since I arrived whether it is conch, turtle, the wonderful varieties of heavy cake, some fantastic seafood and, of course, some sorrel and rum punch,” he said.

An avid Twitter user, Mr. Roper suggested he would use social media to engage with the Cayman Islands people in the new year.

He added, “I will continue to try and finds ways to be very open and accessible and find new and innovative ways to reach out to people across all sectors of society.”