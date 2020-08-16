Podcast: Top Stories 16 August

Compass Editor Kevin Morales shares the week’s top headlines from the Cayman Islands.
First, cruise tourism will not return to Cayman until 2021. Then, the Pan-American Health Organization changes Cayman’s COVID-19 transmission level from ‘sporadic’ to ‘no cases’.
Local construction and building suppliers feel the effects of a US construction boom and a resulting lumber shortage.
Finance Minister Roy McTaggart reassures that government is not considering implementing direct taxation.
McKeeva Bush appears in court. And reservists with the Cayman Regiment showcase their skills.
