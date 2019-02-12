The Miss Cayman Universe committee and Miss Cayman Caitlin Tyson are searching for young women to enter the 2019 Miss Cayman Pageant.

The group is staging a courtesy call to Cayman Brac on Feb. 21-24.

Ms. Tyson and committee members will visit schools, the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre and West End Baptist Church, and host an event to recruit contestants for this year’s competition.

“We are so excited for this trip, as it presents a wonderful opportunity for the people of the Brac to meet our reigning queen and hear about her recent experiences on the Miss Universe journey,” said Derri Dacres-Lee, committee chairperson for the pageant.

“We also hope to encourage the young ladies of the Brac to participate in the 2019 pageant,” she said.