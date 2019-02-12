The spirit of rock legend Jimi Hendrix has been revived in a spectacular 8-foot artwork made entirely from recycled bottle caps.

Art group Stoak’d will display the work, which has a $20,000 price tag, at the KAABOO festival. The proceeds from the sale, once the festival organizers have taken their cut, will go to nonprofit Plastic Free Cayman.

More than 100 people were involved in putting the piece together, using 12,800 bottle caps.

Artist Marc Laurenson, who designed the image and orchestrated the project, said it had been a community effort.

He said schoolchildren had collected and donated thousands of bottle caps to supplement those found during Plastic Free Cayman beach cleanups. Volunteers helped clean and sort the bottle caps by size and color and then, under his direction, they were glued to an 8-foot-by-8-foot plywood board.

Mr. Laurenson said the bottle caps worked like pixels in a computer-generated image.

“The further away from the image you are, the more clearly you can see that it is Jimi Hendrix,” he said. “The idea is that it can be displayed at the festival and people will see it from afar. As you get close, you realize it is made from bottle caps.”