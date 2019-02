A 37-year-old George Town man was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja and possession of criminal property on Friday following a police raid.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service stated its officers and others from Customs and Border Control searched an address on Mahogany Way in Prospect on Friday.

During the search, a quantity of suspected ganja in plastic bags, drug paraphernalia, and over $3,000 cash were seized.

The man was released on police bail as investigations continue.