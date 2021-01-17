Armie Hammer apologises, says woman in viral video not Miss Cayman

Armand ‘Armie’ Hammer has issued a public apology to Miss Cayman, following a leaked video in which the American actor claimed to have had sexual relations with a scantily clad woman whom he referred to as ‘Miss Cayman’.

“I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman,” said Hammer in an audio message to the Cayman Compass. “I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused.”

The woman in the video was posed in a provocative position. Her face was not visible.

The video, which has garnered international attention, has been met with outcry in Cayman and denounced by the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee.

“The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant,” reads a statement that was posted to the committee’s social media platforms.

Chairperson Derri Dacres-Lee told the Cayman Compass a primary objective of Miss Cayman is to be a role model for young Caymanian women, and the way the woman was portrayed in the video contradicts those values.

“The depiction of the woman in the video goes against all that our organization stands for and the committee is consequently requesting that Mr. Hammer immediately remove all reference to Miss Cayman from his social medial channels,” reads the post on the Miss Cayman Facebook page.

In his apology, Hammer expressed his sympathies to Miss Cayman and the committee.

“My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman,” he said.

In its post, the Miss Cayman Committee said it reported the matter to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.