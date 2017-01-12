Have you ever been to the eastern end of the island, and stopped by a vendor who made you feel welcome? They talk like you have known each other for years, and will not let you leave until they are satisfied you found what you were looking for.

Retired court worker Patricia Bodden is doing just that and more, making sure that those who pass through her district have the opportunity to not only purchase fresh produce and homemade products, but also leave her stand feeling welcomed to the district of East End. Not only that, they leave better informed, thanks to a lesson in how the various fruits and produce at her stall are used.

If by chance you are passing that way, look for the little blue-and-white stand on the left side of the road as you enter East End. Fresh produce like pumpkins, bananas, plantains and peppers, as well as spicy pickles, homemade pepper sauces, water and various snacks can be found at the little stall. According to Ms. Bodden, she tries to get out there each day, and when produce is available she opens the stand, catering to those who pass through.

When Ms. Bodden retired, her greatest joy, she said, was to be able to help her husband, Winston, with the family farm and participate in some community activities. Like most Caymanians her age, finding herself retired at age 60 but still in good working order, she wanted to have something to keep her days around the home occupied.

“It does get boring sometimes,” said Ms. Bodden, offering a big welcoming smile and inquiring as to the purpose of my visit to East End.

After telling me all about her produce stand and what she had to offer when in season, she bid me farewell and continued to patiently wait until the next customer came along.