50 years ago: James Truman Conolly visits between tours of Vietnam

In the Jan. 11, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, East End correspondent Charles Dixon wrote:

“James Truman Conolly of East End, Specialist Four (equivalent to Corporal) in the 1st Air Cavalry (Helicopters) [arrived] on the island from Vietnam after an absence of 9 years.

“Conolly was on the island for just a few days and has now returned to his unit in Vietnam, where they are engaged in making assault landings and patrolling in the Phantee area, with base camp at Anhke.

“As will be seen from his ribbons, he holds several decorations: the Purple Heart having been wounded in the right thigh in Vietnam, the Vietnamese Medal awarded for service in their country and the Overseas Medal for active service overseas.

“Mr. Wardel Rankine returned from the U.S. to spend his vacation. He is now a U.S. citizen and holds a 1st Mate’s licence.

“Mr. Trevor Watler was successful in his recent exam, and now holds his Engineer’s licence.

“Mr. Osworth Welcome returned on the 6th to spend his vacation. He worked for the National Bulk Carriers.

“Mrs. Rita Rankin arrived on the 8th from Jamaica.