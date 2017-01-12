Training weekend set for youth leaders

The YMCA is hosting two days of training for more than 100 staff, volunteers and community partners to support the work they do with Cayman’s youth. The second annual Leaders for Youth Conference is scheduled for Friday and Saturday with the theme “Bridge of Hope.”

Friday is a full day of training for YMCA program leaders and administrators. Saturday brings all staff, volunteers and program partners together. Both days will feature local presenters as well as international presenters from the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg and New Jersey’s Westfield YMCA.

Breakout sessions cover a range of topics, from “Creating Safe Environments” and “Conflict Resolution” to “Youth Leadership” and “Teambuilding.”

YMCA CEO Greg Smith said the bridge of hope theme represents the aims of the organization. “There must be a bridge between where young people currently are in their lives and where their potential can take them; it’s not simply learning the skills and the discipline, but it starts with a spirit of hope and the belief success is achievable.”