West Bay man allegedly held machete to tenant’s throat: Police

A West Bay man was arrested Wednesday after police said he held a machete to the throat of a tenant at a home on Getsamay Lane. The incident occurred Monday night around 9 p.m. Police said the suspect, 45-year-old Teodoro Roberto Swaby-Ebanks, also allegedly made threats against others on the property.

He appeared in court Thursday charged with causing fear or provocation of violence and possession of an offensive weapon.

During the court proceedings, Crown counsel Candia James objected to bail. Magistrate Valdis Foldats noted that Swaby-Ebanks was on bail on other charges when Monday’s incident occurred.

Defense attorney John Furniss suggested that Swaby-Ebanks could stay at a different address. He indicated that the defendant’s mother is the owner of the property and the defendant would not need to have any interaction with any tenants. The magistrate said the proposed address could be checked for suitability, but he was not making any promises about bail

Swaby-Ebanks was remanded in custody for a bail hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17.